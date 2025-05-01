Mumbai Indians delivered a stunning blow to the Rajasthan Royals, winning by 100 runs and effectively dashing the home team's hopes of making it to the playoffs in IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians secured their sixth consecutive victory in impressive fashion, dominating Rajasthan Royals from start to finish. The opening partnership of 116 runs between Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton set the stage for a commanding performance. Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav further solidified Mumbai Indians' innings, culminating in a total of 217-2. Rajasthan Royals never stood a chance after this display of batting prowess.

Unfortunately, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal had a forgettable night, both being dismissed without scoring. The powerplay saw five wickets fall, sealing the fate of Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai Indians ultimately claimed victory by a margin of 100 runs.

In the earlier stages of the match, Ryan Rickleton and Rohit Sharma showcased their skills with brisk half-centuries, propelling Mumbai Indians to a challenging total. Rickleton's 61 off 38 balls and Rohit's 53 off 36 deliveries laid a strong foundation for the team. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav then delivered explosive performances, adding crucial runs to the scoreboard and ensuring a formidable total for Mumbai Indians.

