Avesh Khan really stepped up for the Lucknow Super Giants in those final two overs, snagging three crucial wickets while the Rajasthan Royals struggled to keep their chase on track.

The 14-year-old prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has captured the attention of cricket fans with his remarkable IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals. Suryavanshi, alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, showcased exceptional skills during their 85-run partnership, laying a solid foundation for RR after LSG posted a total of 180/5 in Jaipur.

In a thrilling encounter that went down to the final over, LSG managed to secure a narrow two-run victory over RR, who finished with a total of 178/5.

Aiden Markram's impressive knock of 66 runs off 45 balls and Ayush Badoni's quickfire 50 off 34 deliveries were instrumental in LSG's total of 180/5. Abdul Samad's late onslaught, scoring 30 not out off just 10 balls, which included four sixes in the final over bowled by Sandeep Sharma, further bolstered LSG's cause. Wanindu Hasaranga stood out for RR with figures of 2 for 31 in his four overs, while Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, and Tushar Deshpande each claimed a wicket after RR opted to bowl first.

Avesh showcased his bowling prowess by claiming the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Shimron Hetmyer, leading to the Rajasthan Royals falling short in yet another tense chase. Despite Jaiswal's impressive 74-run innings, his efforts were in vain as his team once again faltered in the final over, resulting in a missed opportunity to secure two crucial points.

Jaiswal played a crucial role for the Rajasthan Royals, anchoring the innings with a solid half-century after the quick dismissals of Vaibhav Raghuvanshi and Nitish Rana. However, his valiant effort was not enough to secure victory for his team. Vaibhav Suryavanshi made a bold statement by hitting a six off the first ball he faced in the IPL, while Yashasvi Jaiswal continued to display his exceptional form.

In contrast, Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni's impressive half-centuries, along with their 76-run partnership for the fourth wicket, propelled the Lucknow Super Giants to a formidable total of 180 for 5 against the Rajasthan Royals. Abdul Samad's explosive innings of 30 not out off 10 balls, which included four sixes in the final overs, further boosted LSG's total, making it a competitive target for their opponents.

Also read| RR vs LSG: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi heartbroken, gets emotional after unlucky dismissal on IPL debut - Watch