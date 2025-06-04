Virat Kohli fans can celebrate as Royal Challengers Bengaluru has won the Indian Premier League trophy after an 18-year wait. The team, led by Rajat Patidar, defeated Shreyas Iyer's team by 6 runs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) triumphed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by defeating Punjab Kings in a thrilling final held in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Batting first, RCB faced challenges and managed to post a total of 190 runs for the loss of 9 wickets, with each batsman contributing but ultimately falling short of a substantial score. Virat Kohli emerged as the standout performer, scoring 43 runs.

In pursuit of the challenging target, Punjab Kings started strong but struggled to maintain momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals following the Powerplay. Krunal Pandya was the standout bowler for RCB, playing a crucial role in securing the franchise's long-awaited title after an 18-year wait.

The prize money for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is allocated as follows:

Champions: Rs 20 crore

Runners-up: Rs 13.5 crore

Third Place: Rs 7 crore

Fourth Place: Rs 6.5 crore

In addition to team prizes, individual players are recognized for their outstanding performances throughout the season with the following awards, each accompanied by a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh:

Orange Cap: Awarded to the player with the most runs.

Purple Cap: Awarded to the player with the most wickets.

Emerging Player of the Season: Recognizing the most promising talent.

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Honoring the player who has made the most significant impact.

Super Striker of the Season: Celebrating the player with the highest strike rate.

Fantasy Player of the Season: Acknowledging the player who excels in fantasy league performance.

Maximum Sixes Award: Given to the player who hits the most sixes during the tournament.

Here is the full list of IPL 2025 award winners

IPL 2025 Champions: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

IPL 2025 Runners-up: Punjab Kings (PBKS)

IPL 2025 Final Striker Of The Match: Jitesh Sharma (RCB)

IPL 2025 Final Dot Balls Of The Match Award: Krunal Pandya (RCB)

IPL 2025 Emerging Player of the Season: Sai Sudharsan (GT)

IPL 2025 Super Striker of the Season: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR)

IPL 2025 Final Player Of the Match: Krunal Pandya (RCB)

IPL 2025 Super Sixes Of The Season: Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

IPL 2025 Purple Cap: Prasidh Krishna

IPL 2025 Orange Cap: Sai Sudarshan

IPL 2025 Most Valuable Player: Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

IPL 2025 Fairplay Award: Chennai Super Kings

