SRH vs MI: Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult were the stars of the match as Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets.

A dominant performance by Trent Boult and Rohit Sharma led the Mumbai Indians to a convincing 7-wicket victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. Boult was exceptional with the ball, taking 4 wickets for 26 runs. He made early breakthroughs by dismissing Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma in the powerplay, and later added the wickets of Abhinav Manohar and Pat Cummins to his tally.

Rohit Sharma played a captain's innings, scoring 70 runs off 46 balls with 8 boundaries and 3 sixes to guide Mumbai to a comfortable victory. Despite losing his wicket to Lasith Malinga, Suryakumar Yadav finished the chase with 4.2 overs to spare.

Heinrich Klaasen's 71-run knock provided some resistance for the Sunrisers after losing 5 wickets early on. Boult and Deepak Chahar were the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai, restricting Hyderabad to 143/8 in their 20 overs.

In the toss, Mumbai Indians chose to bowl first, making one change with Vignesh Puthur replacing Ashwani Kumar. Sunrisers Hyderabad also made one change, bringing in Jaydev Unadkat for Mohammed Shami. Despite a recent loss to Mumbai, SRH faced another defeat after Mumbai's victory over Chennai Super Kings.