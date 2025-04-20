Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav both hit impressive unbeaten half-centuries, making the 177-run target feel like a stroll in the park for the Mumbai Indians at their home ground.

Rohit Sharma (76*) and Suryakumar Yadav (68*) made light work of the 177-run target, leading the Mumbai Indians to a commanding 9-wicket victory over the Chennai Super Kings. CSK struggled to rein in Rohit and SKY, who took full advantage of the spinners, sending the ball flying to all corners of the ground.

Rohit notched up his first half-century of the season, looking absolutely in his element during his 45-ball innings, which propelled MI to the sixth spot in the rankings. On the flip side, Chennai faced their sixth defeat of the season, leaving them stuck at the bottom of the points table.

Ravindra Jadeja managed to break the vital 63-run opening partnership by taking out Ryan Rickelton for 24 in his very first over. Still, Chennai found themselves on the back foot as Rohit continued to dominate the bowlers.

Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja both hit half-centuries, combining for a solid 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket, helping CSK reach a total of 176 for 5. Dube scored 50 off 32 balls, while Jadeja remained unbeaten with 53 off 35 deliveries, giving Chennai a fighting chance. Ayush Mhatre made a splash on his IPL debut with a brisk 32-run innings, but his time was cut short by Deepak Chahar right after the powerplay. The young CSK player looked assured at the crease, hitting 4 fours and 2 sixes.

Ashwani Kumar struck first for the Mumbai Indians, dismissing Rachin Ravindra cheaply for just five runs during the powerplay.