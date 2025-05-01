Rohit achieved this milestone by scoring a fifty for the Mumbai Indians against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1.

Rohit Sharma is making a name for himself among the T20 legends, becoming just the second player to rack up over 6000 runs for a single franchise in T20 cricket. He hit this impressive milestone during the IPL 2025 match between the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. With a total of 6008 runs for the Mumbai Indians, Rohit is only behind Virat Kohli, who leads the pack with 8871 runs for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Most runs for an IPL franchise

Virat Kohli - 8,447 runs in 262 matches

Rohit Sharma - 6,024 runs in 231 matches

Suresh Raina - 5,529 runs in 200 matches

MS Dhoni - 5,269 runs in 268 matches

In this match, Rohit played a fantastic innings, scoring 53 runs off 36 balls before being caught out by Riyan Parag. His performance included 9 boundaries. At 37 years old, Rohit has found his rhythm in IPL 2025 after a slow start. He struggled to break the 30-run mark in his first six games but has since notched up three scores over fifty in his last four matches.

Against the Rajasthan Royals, Rohit crafted a well-timed 53 off 36 balls, partnering with Ryan Rickelton to add 116 runs for the opening stand, with Rickelton smashing 61 runs off just 38 balls.

Rohit took a measured approach in the first four overs after Rajasthan won the toss and chose to field. The experienced player carefully evaluated the pitch before ramping up the pace, helping the Mumbai Indians score 31 runs in the last two overs of the powerplay.

He was particularly aggressive against spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Kumar Kartikeya, hitting them for nine boundaries with powerful sweeps and pulls.

Rohit's resurgence has come at a perfect time for the Mumbai Indians, who have turned their season around in IPL 2025. After winning only one of their first five matches, they’ve now surged into the top four with five straight victories.

