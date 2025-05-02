During match 50 in IPL 2025, there was controversy over Rohit Sharma's lbw review, as many fans were upset when the on-field decision was changed.

Rohit Sharma, the opener for the Mumbai Indians, found himself at the heart of a heated debate during the IPL 2025 match against the Rajasthan Royals, all thanks to a controversial DRS decision. Fans are buzzing about whether the review request came after the 15-second window had closed.

In the second over of the match, RR’s pace bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi had Rohit Sharma trapped in front of the stumps. The umpire raised his finger following a loud appeal, leaving Rohit looking a bit uncertain about whether to challenge the call.

As the seconds ticked away, it seemed like Rohit was ready to walk off, suggesting he would accept the decision. But just as the timer hit zero, some believe he sprinted back to signal for a review.

How Rohit Sharma took the review with 0 seconds left?????



Just give trophy to Mumbai Indians already & let Indian team prepare for England tour if this is how you gonna run the league!! pic.twitter.com/qPuRlbqPkQ — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) May 1, 2025

The TV umpire ultimately decided that the delivery had pitched outside leg stump, leading to the on-field call being overturned. Rohit let out a sigh of relief, his smile revealing just how close he had come to an early exit.

While the review worked in MI's favor, social media lit up with fans questioning whether Rohit had requested it too late. According to IPL rules, players must ask for a review within 15 seconds of the on-field decision. A video of the moment has gone viral, sparking a debate on whether Rohit was right on time or just a tad late.

Rohit Sharma took the DRS after time ran out. How can the Umpire allow him to use DRS after time expired? Will they allow this if it was a RR batter? pic.twitter.com/f2clrSFglz — Rishabh (Hindu) (@rishabh71652) May 1, 2025

What's the point of having the DRS timer if it won't be used. By the time Rohit Sharma reviewed that, the countdown had already elapsed, and the umpire did not take that into consideration. #mi #IPL2025 #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/BSaEPHa0Pw — Hemant Dhungana (@iamhemantdh) May 1, 2025

Rohit Sharma take review after the drs time over weel played well paid umpires what's are you saying https://t.co/ysT3sZdKqs — Tuk tuk academy cricket(@pks09876) May 2, 2025

Putting the controversy aside, Rohit made the most of his second chance. The former MI captain went on to score a crucial 53 runs off 36 balls, forming a solid 116-run opening partnership with Ryan Rickelton, which is their highest of the season so far. In the process, Rohit also made history by becoming the first player to reach 6000 runs for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

