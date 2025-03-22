The video shared by the Mumbai Indians on social media came with the intriguing caption, "SAR Any guesses, Paltan?" This sparked a wave of responses from fans, with many throwing out their theories on what 'SAR' could mean...

As IPL 2025 begins, all eyes are on the prominent players, particularly India's ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma, who proudly wears the Mumbai Indians jersey. Fans are ecstatic as they follow the "Hitman," especially following his recent success in leading Team India to the ICC Champions Trophy victory in Dubai. A video of Rohit Sharma's batting gloves with the initials 'SAR' inscribed on them has piqued the interest of many.

The Mumbai Indians published this video on social media with the interesting message, "SAR Any guesses, Paltan?" It has sparked a surge of conjecture among fans. Many people believe that 'SAR' represents Rohit is daughter, son, and wife, respectively.

After their triumphant win in the Champions Trophy, Rohit and his family were seen soaking up the sun on a beautiful vacation in the Maldives. The Indian captain took to social media to share breathtaking photos from a lavish beachside resort, celebrating the vibrant festival of Holi.

Looking ahead to their IPL opener this Sunday at Chepauk, the Mumbai Indians are set to go head-to-head with the Chennai Super Kings. However, there's a cloud hanging over MI with the news that India's star bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, is sidelined due to a persistent back injury. His absence has been a significant blow, as he has already missed a good chunk of the year.

It seems likely that Bumrah will be out for the early part of the IPL season, leaving MI without their ace wicket-taker. This situation will push the team management to come up with creative strategies to fill the gap left by his absence.

