KKR vs RR: This remarkable achievement marked the first time a batter had hit six sixes in a single over in the history of the IPL.

In a stunning display of explosive hitting during their IPL 2025 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals' stand-in captain Riyan Parag made history by etching his name in the record books. The 23-year-old all-rounder showcased his prowess by smashing six consecutive sixes in a remarkable display of power-hitting.

Parag's incredible feat began with five consecutive maximums off the final five legal deliveries of the Rajasthan Royals' 13th over, bowled by Moeen Ali. Undeterred, Parag continued his six-hitting spree by launching the second ball of the subsequent 14th over, bowled by Varun Chakaravarthy, over the boundary. This remarkable achievement marked the first time a batter had hit six sixes in a single over in the history of the IPL.

Parag now joins the ranks of legendary players such as Chris Gayle, Rahul Tewatia, and Rinku Singh, who have hit five sixes in a single over of a match. However, Parag's feat of hitting six sixes in a single over sets him apart as a truly exceptional talent.

Hitting 5 sixes in an over in IPL

Chris Gayle vs Rahul Sharma, 2012

Rahul Tewatia vs S Cotterell, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja vs Harshal Patel, 2021

Rinku Singh vs Yash Dayal, 2023

Riyan Parag vs Moeen Ali, 2025*

While no player has achieved this milestone in the history of the Indian Premier League, in T20 Internationals, three batters have managed to hit six sixes in consecutive balls. Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal accomplished this feat on two separate occasions, against Qatar and Mongolia. Kieron Pollard achieved this milestone in 2021 towards the end of his career, while playing against Sri Lanka. Yuvraj Singh famously achieved this feat by hitting six sixes off Stuart Broad at the T20 World Cup in 2007.

Also read| Irfan Pathan shuts Virat Kohli's strike rate critics with 'true champion' verdict