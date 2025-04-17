Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant had a sweet interaction with a young fan, who asked for his autograph on the fan's bat, and Pant happily obliged.

On Thursday, India's gifted batsman-wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant shared a touching moment with a young fan that will never be forgotten. The child's face lit up with excitement as he asked Pant for his autograph on his bat, and they had a pleasant conversation that seemed to establish a genuine connection. With excellent sportsmanship, Pant gladly complied, making the young fan very happy.

With a shy grin, the child made a simple yet adorable request for a pizza. Moved by the request, Pant went the extra mile and arranged for a hot pizza to be delivered right to the young fan. The sheer joy on the child's face when he received that delicious treat was a beautiful reminder of how impactful small gestures can be.

Their interaction didn’t stop at the autograph and pizza; the young left-handed fan even showed off his own take on Pant's famous scoop shot. This charming exchange between a cricket star and an excited young fan perfectly captured the shared love for the game that brings players and supporters together.

Watch the video here:

Rishabh Pant meets one of his young fans at the team's hotel. pic.twitter.com/Z93qrGEDUK April 17, 2025

On the cricket front, Rishabh Pant's team faced off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Despite Pant's impressive performance, scoring 63 runs off 49 balls, LSG posted a total of 166/7 in their 20 overs. CSK's openers, Rachin Ravindra and Shaik Rasheed, provided a solid start, with Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni sealing a five-wicket win for CSK.

Looking ahead, LSG will be taking on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their upcoming match on Saturday, April 19, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Currently sitting in fifth place on the points table with eight points from seven matches, LSG will be aiming to secure another victory. Captain Rishabh Pant, who recently scored his first half-century of the season against CSK, will be looking to continue his impressive form. With a track record of scoring 400 runs against RR in his IPL career, Pant will be a key player to watch in the upcoming match.

