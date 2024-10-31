The IPL 2025 retention announcement will take place on October 31, with a deadline set for 5 PM IST.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction is a rare but always captivating, thrilling, and intricate event. The last IPL mega auction took place in 2022 when the league consisted of only eight teams. During that time, each of the eight IPL franchises had the ability to retain up to four players, with a maximum of three Indian players, two overseas players, and two uncapped Indian players.

This time around, the landscape has changed significantly with the addition of two more franchises, bringing the total to 10 teams. Each of the 10 teams now has the option to retain up to six players through retentions or Right to Match (RTM) cards. The retained players can include a maximum of five capped players (Indian and overseas) and up to two uncapped Indian players.

This change has sparked increased interest in the upcoming mega auction as IPL teams now have the opportunity to secure their core players. It is widely anticipated that teams like Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will retain iconic players such as MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, respectively. However, the decisions on which additional players to retain will be closely watched, as well as the strategies of the other franchises.

Mega auctions also present the chance for surprises and unexpected moves. As we await the release of the IPL 2025 retention lists, speculation is rife about the potential shocks and strategies that teams may employ.

How many players can an IPL team retain?

Each IPL team has the option to retain up to six players either through the retention phase or by using a Right-To-Match (RTM) card during the IPL 2025 mega auction. The combination of retained players must consist of a maximum of five capped players (both Indian and overseas) and a maximum of two uncapped Indian players. This strategic decision allows teams to maintain a core group of talent while also having the flexibility to make new acquisitions during the auction.

What is the total auction purse for IPL teams?

Each of the 10 IPL teams will have a total auction purse of Rs 120 crore to assemble their full squad.

Costs for retained players?

The retention costs for capped and uncapped players are as follows:

- Capped player 1: 18 crore

- Capped player 2: 14 crore

- Capped player 3: 11 crore

- Capped player 4: 18 crore

- Capped player 5: 14 crore

- Each uncapped player: 4 crore

If a team chooses to retain five capped players, they will lose a total of 75 crore from their purse.

Which players can be considered as uncapped players?

Any Indian player who has not yet made their international debut will be classified as an uncapped player. Additionally, a player who has previously represented India but has not played an international match in the past five years or does not hold a central contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will also be considered uncapped. This rule specifically pertains to Indian players.

This regulation will benefit players such as MS Dhoni, Sandeep Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Amit Mishra, and Vijay Shankar, allowing them to be retained as uncapped players.

What if a player expresses a desire not to be retained?

In the event that a player chooses not to be retained, they have the option to decline the offer and participate in the IPL mega auction. It is important to note that IPL teams will be prohibited from engaging in player trades following the retention deadline and leading up to the commencement of the 2025 season.

How can RTM cards be utilized during the IPL auction?

Franchises have the option to retain a player from their 2024 team by utilizing the Right to Match (RTM) card if that player is purchased by a different franchise during the mega auction.

A new development has been introduced since the last utilization of the RTM rule at a mega auction in 2018. In the 2025 mega auction, if a team wishes to reacquire a player through the RTM option, the franchise that placed the winning bid will be given an opportunity to increase their offer to any amount. In this scenario, the player's former team must match this new bid in order to retain the player.

