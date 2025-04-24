In the third game in a row, RR was unable to win despite being in a good position to do so. Josh Hazlewood's impressive bowling in the 19th over led to an 11-run victory for the RCB at home.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their first home victory of the IPL 2025 season by defeating the Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. Krunal Pandya played a crucial role in bringing RCB back into the game with his two key wickets. Prior to that, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal both scored half-centuries, helping RCB post a total of 205 for 5 after being asked to bat first. Kohli scored 70 runs off 42 balls, while Padikkal contributed 50 runs off 27 balls, forming a strong partnership of 95 runs for the second wicket. Sandeep Sharma was the standout bowler for RR, finishing with figures of 2 for 45.

During the match, Kohli reached the milestone of 3500 T20 runs in Bengaluru, making him the first player in the world to achieve this feat at a single venue. Unfortunately for RR, their batting performance was once again disappointing, with a stroke of bad luck adding to their woes. The faint under-edge from Jurel proved to be a crucial moment late in the game.

With this loss, RR's chances of making it to the playoffs are slim, while RCB now find themselves tied with GT and DC at 12 points. They are in a strong position to compete for a top 2 spot as they prepare to face Delhi on Sunday.

