Nehal Wadhera made a brief but impactful appearance, and with a stellar bowling performance, Punjab clinched a 5-wicket victory at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 18. Wadhera contributed 33 runs, helping Shreyas and his team climb to the second spot on the points table.

Earlier in the match, Tim David delivered an impressive unbeaten 50, allowing RCB to recover from a batting collapse and set a challenging target of 95/9. Despite wickets tumbling around him, David went all out, scoring 21 runs in the final over bowled by Harpreet Brar. For PBKS, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Brar, and Yuzvendra Chahal each took two wickets. Rajat Patidar was the next highest scorer for RCB with 23 runs, as eight of his teammates fell for single-digit scores.

Arshdeep Singh made a significant impact early on by dismissing Virat Kohli in the third over, having already sent back his opening partner Phil Salt in the first over, giving Punjab Kings a solid start in their rain-shortened match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The game was reduced by six overs due to a rain delay that lasted over two hours.

Shreyas Iyer won the toss, which was pushed back to 9:30 PM IST, and Punjab Kings opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The rain delay resulted in the match being shortened to a 14-over-a-side format.