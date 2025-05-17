The defending champions, KKR, are now out of the playoff race after tonight's no-result match. Their season was marked by inconsistency and they struggled to maintain a winning streak.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were eliminated from the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday following a match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium that was abandoned due to torrential rain, preventing any play from occurring. This unfortunate outcome leaves KKR in sixth place in the standings, with a total of 12 points from 13 matches and only one game remaining in the season.

Even if KKR secures a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 25, they will only reach 14 points, which is insufficient for qualification to the IPL playoffs. Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, who stepped in following Shreyas Iyer's departure, KKR has managed to win only five of their 13 matches this season.

Both teams have secured a point each from the match. RCB have enhanced their prospects of qualifying for the playoffs due to tonight's no-result, propelling them to the top of the table. Should either the Delhi Capitals (DC) or Punjab Kings (PBKS) lose in their upcoming match tomorrow, RCB will officially secure their place in the playoffs.

As the Mumbai Indians, currently holding 14 points from 12 matches, and the Delhi Capitals, with 13 points from 11 matches, have yet to face each other, it is now impossible for the Kolkata Knight Riders to surpass either team in the standings.

To remain in contention, the Knight Riders needed to secure victories in both of their remaining matches while also relying on favorable outcomes in other games.

Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, KKR will play its final league match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi on May 25.

