CSK faced a heartbreaking loss, falling short by just two runs against RCB in their IPL 2025 match in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a thrilling two-run victory against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2025 match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Despite chasing a challenging target of 214 runs, CSK fell short and were restricted to 211/5 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to Yash Dayal's exceptional performance in the final over.

Dayal's crucial dismissal of MS Dhoni for 12 runs off eight balls proved to be the turning point of the match. Ayush Mhatre was the standout performer for CSK, scoring a brilliant 94 runs off just 48 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 77 runs off 45 balls. Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, claiming a three-wicket haul.

The match began with CSK winning the toss and electing to bowl first. RCB's opening pair of Jacob Bethell (55) and Virat Kohli (62) got off to a flying start before CSK fought back with some quick wickets. However, Romario Shepherd's explosive innings, scoring a rapid fifty and finishing with an unbeaten 53 runs off just 14 balls, propelled RCB to a competitive total of 213/5 in their 20 overs.

