Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12, just ahead of India’s five-match Test series in England.

On Saturday, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium transformed into a sea of white as a multitude of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans donned Virat Kohli’s iconic Test jersey—featuring the legendary No. 18—to honor the star batter following his recent retirement from Test cricket. What began as a grassroots fan campaign online quickly evolved into a powerful display of emotion, coinciding with the team’s pivotal IPL 2025 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Vendors in the vicinity of the stadium reported a surge in sales of the Test jersey, while social media platforms were inundated with images of fans proudly wearing the attire, which is not typically associated with T20 cricket.

Although the campaign was not officially sanctioned by the RCB franchise, it garnered significant attention, prompting the team’s Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, to address the heartfelt tribute during the pre-match press conference.

“It’s not something we’ve talked about in the dressing room,” he said, “but I’ve certainly noticed the fans talking about it. I don’t think it’ll impact the players much, but it’s a nice touch.”

Ahead of the game a dedicated group of RCB fans has encouraged ticketholders to don Virat Kohli's Test jersey as a tribute to the legendary player. Both Ravi Shastri and Aaron Finch have also paid heartfelt homage to Kohli, recognizing him as one of the pivotal figures in cricket during the 2010s, a period when Test cricket faced significant challenges and a decline in popularity.

"He really made a lot of people watch Test cricket again. And it did not have to be Indians. It could be people in Australia, South Africa, England. They wanted to watch an Indian team led by Virat Kohli because of the energy and intensity he brought to the game and the brand of cricket that he brought with him," Ravi Shastri said while commentating during the toss delay.

"Ravi talks about the legacy that Kohli left with the Indian team. But to see that from the other side, that someone who appreciates the purest form of game, to see someone championing it for such a long period of time, when people thought that the format would sip the most, that was amazing. His attitude, you could not believe that he would bring it to the match every day for a guy that has played hundreds and hundreds of matches for his country," Finch said.

While the atmosphere in the stands was festive, anxious glances were cast toward the overcast skies. The coin toss was postponed due to persistent rain in Bengaluru, with a thunderstorm predicted to loom throughout the evening. Both teams face the risk of losing a crucial point in the event of a washout.

KKR find themselves in a particularly precarious situation. With only 11 points from 12 matches, a washout would limit their maximum potential to 14 points, which may not be sufficient to secure a playoff berth. In contrast, RCB are in a more favorable position in the standings and remain in contention for a top-two finish.

