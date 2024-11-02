CSK has retained five players, including their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, and MS Dhoni (as an uncapped player).

Renowned Indian spinner and Test veteran Ravichandran Ashwin is reportedly being considered for a return to his former IPL team, Chennai Super Kings, ahead of the upcoming season. According to the latest reports, Ashwin is on CSK's radar as the IPL 2025 mega auction approaches.

CSK has retained five players, including their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, and MS Dhoni (as an uncapped player). With a large pool of players to choose from, Ashwin is among the top contenders, as reported by Times of India (TOI). Additionally, New Zealand opener Devon Conway is said to be Chennai's preferred choice for the Right to Match (RTM) card at the mega auction, the details of which are yet to be finalized.

Despite releasing several star players, including the Kiwi trio of Conway, Rachin Ravindra, and Daryl Mitchell, whom they acquired before IPL 2024, CSK is looking to strengthen their squad. While CSK did not make it to the playoffs in the previous season, Ravindra and Mitchell performed well for the team. Ravindra scored 222 runs with a highest score of 61, while Mitchell smashed 318 runs from 13 matches.

Conway, who missed the last season due to injury, was CSK's top scorer in IPL 2023, amassing 672 runs with a striking rate of nearly 140 (139.71). He registered nine half-centuries, with his highest score being 92*. Chennai clinched the IPL title that year, matching Mumbai Indians' record of five titles.

Looking ahead, Chennai is eyeing a top-order Indian batsman and an experienced pacer to bolster their squad. The team has released Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, and Sri Lankan T20 spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

