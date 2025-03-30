Ravichandran Ashwin has now joined the ranks of legends like MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina marking a remarkable achievement as the fifth cricketer to hit this milestone during the IPL 2025 league stage match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, March 30. After returning to CSK in the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Ashwin landed a fantastic deal worth Rs 9.75 crore.

Since making his debut for CSK back in IPL 2009, Ashwin has now become part of an exclusive club of cricketers who have played 100 IPL matches for the Yellow Army. Leading the way is MS Dhoni, who has an impressive 237 matches under his belt for the five-time IPL Champions with Suresh Raina not far behind at 176 matches. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja is right on Raina's tail with 175 matches played for CSK and is set to overtake him this season.

Players to play most matches for CSK

MS Dhoni - 237

Suresh Raina - 176

Ravindra Jadeja - 175

Dwayne Bravo - 116

R Ashwin - 100

When we talk about Ashwin, it's hard not to notice how he was a steady figure in the Chennai Super Kings' lineup for many years. In 2016, he made a switch to the Rising Pune Super Giants, where he got to play under the legendary MS Dhoni. Sadly, he missed out on the next IPL season.

During the IPL 2018 mega-auction, CSK tried to bring Ashwin back into the group but they could not make it happen. He then took the helm as captain of the Punjab Kings for two seasons. After that, Ashwin found himself with the Delhi Capitals, playing in both the 2020 and 2021 IPL seasons.

From 2022 to 2024, the former Indian bowler had a great run with the Rajasthan Royals. Even though RR wanted to re-sign him during the IPL 2025 mega-auction, they just could not land him.

So far, Ashwin has taken 92 wickets for the Yellow Army and is closing in on becoming the third bowler to hit 100 IPL wickets for CSK. Dwayne Bravo leads the pack with 140 wickets. Right now, CSK has one win from two matches, placing them 8th in the IPL 2025 points table. A win against RR would shoot them up to third place!

