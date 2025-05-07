The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians may be moved from Dharamsala to Mumbai due to increased security concerns stemming from tensions between India and Pakistan.

The highly anticipated clash between the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled for May 11 may be relocated from Dharamshala to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai following Operation Sindoor. In response to India's strike on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan, the Indian government has temporarily closed several airports, including Dharamshala, Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, and Rajkot until 5:30 AM IST on May 10.

According to a report by Times Now, the PBKS vs MI match has already been shifted to Mumbai from Dharamshala. Prior to facing Mumbai Indians, the Punjab Kings are also scheduled to host Delhi Capitals at the same venue on May 8. The report suggests that the PBKS vs DC game may be rescheduled as well.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet provided an official update on the situation. Dharamshala serves as the Punjab Kings' second home ground in IPL 2025 after Mullanpur in new Chandigarh. The picturesque stadium was set to host three IPL 2025 games, with the Punjab Kings having already played against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 4.

In a separate report by Cricbuzz, it was mentioned that Mumbai Indians have cancelled their travel plans to Dharamshala via Chandigarh on May 7.

Both Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians currently hold the third and fourth positions in the IPL 2025 points table with 15 and 14 points, respectively. While Mumbai Indians suffered a defeat in their previous game against Gujarat Titans, the Punjab Kings emerged victorious in their last match against LSG.

