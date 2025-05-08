IPL 2025: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match was abruptly halted midway due to a sudden failure of the floodlights.

The IPL 2025 fixture between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was abruptly halted after just 10.1 overs due to escalating tensions on the India-Pakistan border. During the first innings, three of the light towers suddenly went out, prompting the players to leave the field. Subsequently, both teams and the spectators were instructed to evacuate the HPCA Stadium. As of now, it has been reported that both teams have safely boarded their buses and are en route to their hotel.

Sources at the venue have revealed that there was no official announcement made over the PA system, but the local police and venue operations team advised for a calm and orderly evacuation of the stadium. This decision came in light of recent news reports regarding Pakistan's drone attack on the city of Jammu.

"There is no rush or panic, but the evacuation is underway in a steady manner," a source from the venue told Cricbuzz.

IPL Chairman requesting fans to leave the Dharamshala Stadium. pic.twitter.com/NhX03h0Ys3 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 8, 2025

Prabhsimran Singh was batting at 50 off 28 balls, showcasing his skill and precision at the crease. His opening partner, Priyansh Arya, demonstrated exceptional talent by scoring 70 off 34 balls before being dismissed by the formidable pacer T Natarajan. This dynamic duo's partnership came to a halt, but not before they had amassed an impressive 122 runs.

The 122-run opening stand between Priyansh and Prabhsimran is a testament to their synergy and prowess on the field. This achievement now stands as the joint-highest partnership for any wicket for PBKS against DC in the IPL, matching the record set by Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul in 2021 at Wankhede.

Also read| BCCI takes action against Varun Chakaravarthy for breaching IPL code of conduct after loss vs CSK; slaps hefty fine