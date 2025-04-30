IPL 2025, CSK vs PBKS: Chahal took down Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kambhoj, and Noor Ahmad, wrapping up his trio of wickets in the second-to-last over of CSK's innings

Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal pulled off a stunning hat-trick against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. Chahal took down Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kambhoj, and Noor Ahmad, wrapping up his trio of wickets in the second-to-last over of CSK's innings, as the home team set a challenging target of 191 runs.

Although Chahal had a bit of a rough start, with Sam Curran taking full advantage of his deliveries and scoring freely on the leg side, Dewald Brevis also made his mark by launching a huge six off the leg-spinner, injecting some much-needed energy into the Chennai innings during the middle overs.

However, skipper Shreyas Iyer decided to save Chahal's final 12 deliveries for the end of the innings. This was a strategic move to try and outsmart MS Dhoni, who has been struggling against wrist spinners lately. But Dhoni surprised everyone by hitting Chahal for a six over long-on on the first ball of the 19th over.

Chahal quickly turned the tables by tossing the next delivery up higher, causing Dhoni to get caught at long off. This led to a domino effect of dismissals, with Hooda getting out after scoring just two runs and Kamboj falling victim to a clever delivery that knocked his stumps over. Noor also fell for a big shot on his first ball, giving a catch in the deep.

Chahal's impressive performance culminated in his second hat-trick of the competition, finishing the game with figures of 4 wickets for 32 runs in 3 overs.

Also read| IPL 2025 to be MS Dhoni’s last? CSK skipper comes up with interesting reply over his IPL future