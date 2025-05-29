IPL 2025, PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Despite finishing at the top of the IPL 2025 points table, the Punjab Kings crumbled like a house of cards.

Preity Zinta, co-owner of the Punjab Kings, was left in disbelief as her team stumbled right out of the gate against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1. Despite finishing at the top of the IPL 2025 points table, the Punjab Kings crumbled like a house of cards. The trouble began in the second over when Priyansh Arya (7) was caught out by Yash Dayal. Aside from Prabhsimran Singh (18), none of the top-order batsmen managed to reach double digits. Josh Inglis (4), Shreyas Iyer (2), and Nehal Wadhera (8) all fell short, leading to a dismal total of just 101 runs in under 15 overs.

The collapse kicked off with Arya’s dismissal. In an attempt to play a neat drive off Yash Dayal, he ended up sending the ball straight to Krunal Pandya at cover, who made the catch look easy. This gave RCB the early breakthrough they desperately needed.

Things took a turn for the worse for PBKS in the following over. Veteran bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar outsmarted Prabhsimran Singh, who tried to charge down the pitch aggressively. Kumar adjusted his length just in time, forcing an edge that wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma easily caught. With both openers back in the dugout, Zinta’s worried expressions were quickly captured on camera. The tension escalated when captain Shreyas Iyer fell cheaply to Josh Hazlewood.

In a reckless attempt to slog across the line, Iyer edged the ball to Jitesh Sharma, marking RCB’s third wicket within the first five overs. Hazlewood wasn’t finished yet—he returned to dismiss Josh Inglis with a short ball that unexpectedly bounced up.

As the wickets continued to fall in Mullanpur, Preity Zinta’s anxiety was palpable. Her expressions shifted from hopeful excitement to deep concern, reflecting her team’s struggles on the field.

No matter whom you're supporting, you got to feel bad for Preity Zinta #RCBvsPBKS

Entering the match as the table-toppers, PBKS found themselves under immense pressure, and Zinta’s body language perfectly captured the early drama of this high-stakes showdown.

