The Delhi Capitals kept their unbeaten run alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, clinching a 25-run victory over the five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. This win not only marked their first triumph in Chepauk since 2010 but also catapulted DC to the top of the tournament standings.

KL Rahul was the star of the show, scoring a solid 77 as an opener in Faf du Plessis's absence, helping DC post a total of 183/6. In reply, CSK faced a tough challenge during the batting power-play, finishing with 158/5. Vijay Shankar stood out with a commendable 69 not out off 54 balls, while Vipraj Nigam shone with the ball, taking 2 wickets for 27 runs. The rest of the bowlers, apart from Mohit Sharma and Axar Patel, each chipped in with a wicket.

DC's defense of 183 got off to a great start, with Rachin Ravindra dismissed for just three after trying to flick a delivery from Mukesh Kumar. Ruturaj Gaikwad fell victim to Mitchell Starc's clever bowling, getting caught for five. Nigam then made a key breakthrough by catching Devon Conway's leading edge off a googly.

As the pitch began to slow down, DC did a fantastic job of containing Shankar and Shivam Dube. Dube was caught out for 18, and soon after, Kuldeep Yadav trapped Ravindra Jadeja lbw for just two runs. Despite Shankar's determined effort, DC managed to keep him under control, eventually ending CSK's boundary drought.

Even though Shankar reached his fifty off 43 balls and MS Dhoni hit some impressive shots after a slow start—especially in front of his family, finishing not out on 30 off 26 balls—it wasn’t enough to stop CSK from suffering a second consecutive home loss in IPL 2025.

IPL 2025 Points Table after DC win

IPL 2025 Orange Cap List

1. Nicholas Pooran - 201 runs

2. Sai Sudarshan - 186 runs

3. Mitchell Marsh - 184 runs

4. Suryakumar Yadav - 171 runs

5. Jos Buttler - 166 runs

IPL 2025 Purple Cap List

1. Noor Ahmad - 10 wickets

2. Mitchell Starc - 9 wickets

3. Hardik Pandya - 8 wickets

4. Khaleel Ahmed - 8 wickets

5. Shardul Thakur - 7 wickets

