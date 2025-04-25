RCB vs RR: Led by Riyan Parag, the Royals fell short by 11 runs in their chase, marking their third consecutive loss in matches where they were in a winning position.

Rajasthan Royals' chances of making it to the IPL 2025 Playoffs suffered a significant setback on Thursday as they were defeated by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Led by Riyan Parag, the Royals fell short by 11 runs in their chase, marking their third consecutive loss in matches where they were in a winning position.

This defeat to RCB was their second this season, contributing to a total of five consecutive losses and seven defeats in nine matches. This string of losses has put the Royals on the verge of elimination from the tournament. This five-match losing streak is the longest the Royals have experienced since the 2009-10 seasons.

RR IPL 2025 playoff qualification scenario

While Rajasthan still has a mathematical chance of staying in the race, their hopes could be dashed at any moment in the league. With only five matches left to play, it is imperative that RR secures victories in all of them to maintain even a slim chance of advancing. Rajasthan can potentially earn a maximum of 14 points from their remaining matches. However, this may not be sufficient to secure a spot in the Playoffs this season, as there are at least six other teams vying for the same goal.

Teams like Gujarat Titans, RCB, and Delhi Capitals only need two more wins to surpass the 14-point mark, while Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants require three wins each. Additionally, Kolkata Knight Riders could potentially reach the 16-point mark with four wins in their remaining eight matches, further diminishing RR's chances of qualifying.

Rajasthan Royals’ upcoming matches

The Rajasthan Royals are set to take on the table-topping Gujarat Titans in their 10th league match on Monday, April 28th at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Following this, they will host the five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the same venue on May 1st.

In their final three league stage matches, the Royals will face the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on May 4th, the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 12th, and the Punjab Kings back at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on May 16th.

