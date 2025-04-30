CRICKET
The playoff scenario in IPL 2025 got more interesting after Kolkata Knight Riders won against Delhi Capitals. With the league stage ending soon, let's look at the qualification chances of all ten teams.
The playoff scenario of IPL 2025 has taken an intriguing turn following Kolkata Knight Riders' victory over Delhi Capitals in an away game on Tuesday. Despite dominating the first half of the tournament, Delhi Capitals have struggled to maintain their form in recent matches, suffering two consecutive losses. As a result, the Axar Patel-led side now finds themselves in fourth place with 12 points from 10 games. Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently lead the table, with Mumbai Indians closely following after securing a spot in the top four with five consecutive victories.
Following their impressive win over Delhi, Kolkata Knight Riders have also positioned themselves as contenders for a playoff berth. The reigning champions are currently in seventh place in the IPL standings, having accumulated 9 points from 10 games. With the league stage drawing to a close, let's take a look at the playoff standings for each team:
1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Points: 14 | Matches Remaining: 4
RCB, under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, is on the verge of securing qualification. With just two wins needed from their remaining matches, they are poised to secure a top 4 spot. The next challenge for them is to secure a top-2 finish.
2. Mumbai Indians (MI)
Points: 12 | Remaining Matches: 4
Hardik Pandya's team is currently enjoying a five-match winning streak. Securing two more victories would likely secure a spot in the playoffs, while winning three matches could potentially secure a top-2 position in the standings.
3. Gujarat Titans (GT)
Points: 12 | Matches Remaining: 5
GT currently has five matches remaining, and with just two wins, they could secure a spot in the top 4. Shubman Gill's team continues to be one of the top contenders in the league.
4. Delhi Capitals (DC)
Points: 10 | Matches Remaining: 4
Despite a promising start, DC has faltered with four losses in their last six matches. In order to maintain control of their playoff destiny, they must secure at least two more victories.
5. Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Points: 11 | Matches Remaining: 5
The recent rain-affected match against KKR resulted in PBKS earning just one point, which has kept them in the running for qualification. In order to secure their spot confidently, they will need to win at least three more matches. However, depending on their Net Run Rate (NRR), two wins may still be sufficient.
6. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Points: 10 | Matches Remaining: 4
In order for LSG to secure a spot in the playoffs, they must emerge victorious in at least three of their remaining four matches. The team's inconsistent performance is a cause for concern and must be addressed in order to achieve their goal.
7. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Points: 10 | Matches Remaining: 4
The victory against DC provided KKR with a significant momentum boost. In order to remain competitive, they must secure victories in at least three, preferably four, of their remaining matches.
8. Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Points: 8 | Matches Remaining: 4
Despite facing a challenging road ahead, Rajasthan Royals are still in contention for a spot in the playoffs. In order to secure their place, they must emerge victorious in all of their remaining matches and rely on favorable results from other teams. The team's fate hangs in the balance as they strive to achieve their goal of advancing to the next stage of the tournament.
9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Points: 6 | Matches Remaining: 5
It is imperative for SRH to secure victories in all upcoming matches in order to maintain their chances of qualification. Success is not solely dependent on winning all remaining games, but also on the alignment of other results.
10. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Points: 4 | Matches Remaining: 5
Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, find themselves in a precarious position. Even if they were to secure five consecutive victories, they would only reach a total of 14 points. Unfortunately, their subpar Net Run Rate greatly diminishes any chances of making it to the playoffs.
