After a week-long hiatus prompted by the India-Pakistan conflicts, the IPL 2025 season is set to resume on Thursday, May 17, with seven teams vying for four coveted playoff spots. The remaining 17 matches have been rescheduled and relocated to new venues, resulting in some teams losing their home advantage, as the games will be confined to just six cities. While the Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, currently leading the table, are on the brink of securing their playoff qualifications, the competition is expected to intensify in the coming week. Let's analyse the scenarios in detail.

Gujarat Titans

With just four teams likely to hit 18 points by the end of the league stage, GT is just one win away from the most likely cut-off for this year's Playoffs. With three games still to play, Gujarat is almost guaranteed to surpass that threshold.

Remaining games: v DC, v LSG, v CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Similar to GT, RCB is also just one win shy of reaching 18 points. Bengaluru has two home games left and could even aim for a top-2 finish if they manage to win all their remaining matches.

Remaining games: v KKR, v SRH, v LSG

Punjab Kings

With the match against DC set to be replayed, PBKS will need to stay sharp and secure two wins from their remaining games to guarantee their first Playoffs appearance in over a decade.

Remaining games: v RR, v DC, v MI

Mumbai Indians

After a narrow loss to the Titans in a last-ball thriller, Mumbai is facing the real possibility of missing the Playoffs if they drop another league match.

Remaining games: v PBKS, v DC

Delhi Capitals

Currently sitting at 13 points from 11 games, DC must win all their remaining matches to surpass the 18-point cut-off. If they slip up even once, the Capitals risk missing out on the Playoffs.

Remaining games: v GT, v MI, v PBKS

Kolkata Knight Riders

With a slim chance to lower the necessary cut-off to 15 points, KKR must win all their remaining matches to stay in the race. If KKR wins both games, they’ll need PBKS to lose all three. Additionally, Delhi must beat Punjab while losing all their other matches.

Remaining games: v RCB, v KKR

Lucknow Super Giants

With three games still to play, Lucknow could sneak into the Playoffs if a series of other results go their way. If Rishabh Pant’s team wins all three matches, they’ll need Mumbai and DC to win no more than one game to qualify.

Remaining games: v SRH, v GT, v RCB

