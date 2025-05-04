Here’s what each team needs to secure their spot in the playoffs, with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Gujarat Titans (GT) currently at the top of the leaderboard.

The competition for a spot in the Indian Premier League playoffs is intensifying with eight teams still in contention. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have already been eliminated from the top four race. Currently, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are leading the pack with 16 points from 11 matches, positioning them well to secure a playoff spot. Following closely behind are Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) with 14 points each, having played 11 and 10 matches respectively.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) currently hold the fourth and final playoff spot with 13 points from 10 matches.

Let's delve into the qualification scenarios for the remaining teams:

1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB's place in the playoffs seems almost certain with 16 points in hand. They only need a win from their remaining three matches to secure their spot. Winning all remaining games would guarantee them a top two finish.

2. Mumbai Indians

The five-time champions must win at least two of their remaining matches to secure a playoff spot. There is a strong possibility of MI finishing in the top two if they win their remaining matches and other results favor them.

3. Gujarat Titans

For GT, the path to the playoffs is straightforward. They need to win two of their remaining four matches to qualify. Winning all four matches would secure them a top two finish.

4. Punjab Kings

With six wins and one washout in nine matches, PBKS need to win at least two of their remaining matches to secure a playoff spot. They also have a chance to finish in the top two, but that would require favorable results from other matches.

5. Delhi Capitals

A recent decline in form has seen DC lose three of their last five matches. Currently on 12 points after 10 matches, they need to win three out of their remaining four matches to qualify for the playoffs.

6. Lucknow Super Giants

The Lucknow Super Giants are currently positioned at sixth place in the standings with 10 points earned from 10 matches. In order to stay in contention for a spot in the playoffs, they must secure victory in three out of their remaining four matches.

7. Kolkata Knight Riders

The Kolkata Knight Riders currently hold the seventh spot in the points table with nine points accumulated from 10 matches. To keep their playoff hopes alive, they must emerge victorious in at least three games and rely on favorable outcomes in other matches.

8. SunRisers Hyderabad

Similar to the Kolkata Knight Riders, the SunRisers Hyderabad also have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs. However, even if they manage to win all of their remaining matches, there is still a possibility that they may not secure a spot in the playoffs.

What was the cut-off mark for the IPL Playoffs points table in the 2024 IPL season?

During the previous season, eventual champions KKR finished at the top of the league stage with 20 points. In contrast, RCB secured the fourth spot with only 14 points in as many games. They managed to edge out CSK, DC, and LSG in the final match based on Net Run Rate. This marked the lowest point total with which a team has qualified for the IPL Playoffs in the history of the tournament.

Following the return of the 10-team format in 2022, the cut-off for qualification was set at 16 points in both the IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons.

