The rainout match between RCB and KKR resulted in Kolkata being eliminated from the tournament. Now, six teams are competing for the four playoff positions.

The race for the top four positions in IPL 2025 has intensified following the washout of the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. The upcoming double-header on Sunday, May 18, featuring Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) facing Gujarat Titans (GT), is poised to significantly influence the playoff landscape.

As it stands, the fourth-placed Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to clash with the fifth-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) later in the season, ensuring that at least one of these teams will finish above Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are inching closer to securing a playoff spot. The no-result from their recent match brings RCB's total to 17 points, provisionally placing them at the top of the IPL 2025 standings. However, a series of unlikely outcomes could still jeopardize their playoff aspirations.

Let us examine how these teams are positioned as the tournament progresses.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

RCB needs one more point to secure a playoff spot after an abandoned game in Bengaluru. With 17 points, they are not guaranteed a place since five teams could also finish with 17 points or more. This scenario could occur if Punjab Kings defeat Rajasthan Royals but lose their next two matches against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. If Mumbai beats Delhi, RCB, MI, GT, DC, and PBKS could all end up with at least 17 points, making run rates a factor in determining playoff spots.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

PBKS needs to win two matches to ensure qualification. Currently, 17 points might not guarantee a spot, as five teams could potentially reach that total. However, if PBKS defeats DC but loses the other two matches, they could still qualify, since only one of MI or DC (who play against each other) can finish with 17 points.

It's also possible for PBKS to qualify with 15 points if they lose all three matches, provided DC loses both of their other games and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wins no more than two of their remaining games. In that scenario, qualification would depend on the run rate between PBKS and DC.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

The Gujarat Titans (GT) need just one more win to secure a spot in the playoffs, as 18 points will guarantee them a top-four finish. However, if they lose their last three games, they risk being eliminated since four other teams could also reach 17 or more points. The Titans have an advantage with their final two matches at home in Ahmedabad, where they have a strong record of 4-1. Additionally, their net run rate is currently the second-best, which could aid in qualifying or achieving a top-two finish.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

MI can still make the playoffs despite losing to GT. If they win their last two matches, they'll secure a spot in the playoffs. However, achieving qualification with 16 points may depend on other teams' results. If MI loses both remaining games, they'll be eliminated. They also have a strong net run rate of 1.156, which might play a key role in their chances.

Delhi Capitals

DC gained a valuable point from a washout against SRH, aiding their qualification hopes. To secure a top-four finish, they need to reach 15 points, but that depends on other match outcomes. Accumulating 17 points might also still leave them reliant on results involving other teams. Winning all three remaining matches is essential for qualification, but it will be challenging, as they've only won one of their last five games.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

LSG is facing challenges, having lost three consecutive matches and four out of their last five. They can only finish with 16 points if they win their remaining three games and hope that stronger teams falter. However, if they lose another match, they will be eliminated. Their negative net run rate of -0.469 also makes their situation difficult.

Also read| 'Virat Kohli counted money, ate food...': Ex-teammate recalls star batter’s early struggles