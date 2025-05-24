After a strong start to the season, RCB's chances of finishing in the top two are now uncertain and depend on other results. On Tuesday, they must perform perfectly to secure their position.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced a tough 42-run loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in Lucknow, a result that has really shaken up the playoff race as we head into the final stretch of IPL 2025’s league phase. The match which was supposed to take place in Bengaluru, was moved to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium due to some logistical issues but unfortunately that change didn’t turn the tide for RCB.

This marked RCB’s fourth defeat of the season and with only one league game remaining they’re now hanging on to third place in the points table with 17 points from 13 matches. They’re tied on points with Punjab Kings but are behind Shreyas Iyer’s team when it comes to net run rate.

The situation is straightforward yet nerve-wracking for Rajat Patidar’s squad. If RCB can secure a win against Lucknow Super Giants on May 27 and get some favorable results – especially losses for Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in their remaining games – they could still clinch the top spot. A second-place finish is also within reach if RCB wins and only one of GT or PBKS manages to win in their last matches.

However, things could get tricky if RCB doesn’t manage to beat LSG. A loss in Lucknow might drop them to fourth place, particularly if both PBKS and GT come out on top in their final games. If GT wins against CSK on May 25 and PBKS takes both their remaining matches against DC (May 24) and MI (May 26), RCB’s defeat would push them out of the top two, making their path to the final much tougher.

Finishing in the top two guarantees a spot in Qualifier 1, set for May 29 in Mullanpur, giving teams two chances to reach the final. On the other hand, landing in third or fourth place means they’ll have to enter the first qualifier through the Eliminator on May 30, also in Mullanpur, with the winner then facing the loser of Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad on June 1.

Also read| 'If he can’t keep up to the standards...': Ajit Agarkar makes huge revelation on Virat Kohli's sudden Test retirement