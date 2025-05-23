Gujarat Titans' recent loss to LSG has created a more competitive race for the top two spots in the IPL playoffs. Now, RCB, PBKS, and MI also have a chance to secure those positions.

As the IPL 2025 approaches its final week, all eyes are on the playoff dynamics, with the Gujarat Titans positioned at the forefront of the action. Having already secured their place in the playoffs, the Titans are not yet guaranteed a top-two finish. Their recent defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday has intensified the competition.

This loss has placed the Titans in a precarious yet still promising position, as they currently lead the table with 18 points. However, the 33-run setback against LSG marked their fourth loss of the season, adding pressure as they head into their final league match.

Why is this significant? Finishing in the top two is crucial, as it provides teams with two opportunities to reach the final, compared to just one for those finishing in third and fourth place.

The pressing question now is: Can the Gujarat Titans still slip out of the top two?

The path forward for the Titans is clear. A victory in their final game will secure their position. They are set to host the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, and a win would elevate their points total to 20, which is typically sufficient for a top-two finish.

However, there is a twist: both the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings are trailing closely, each with 17 points and two matches remaining. If either RCB or PBKS wins both of their remaining games, they will surpass the Titans, reaching 21 points. In a scenario where both teams achieve this, the Titans could potentially finish third, even with 20 points.

RCB's upcoming matches are against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants—two teams that, while already eliminated, can still pose a threat. Meanwhile, PBKS will face the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, with MI also vying for a top-two finish and capable of derailing PBKS's ambitions with a victory.

