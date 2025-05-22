The IPL 2025 playoff spots are confirmed, but the final team rankings are still pending. These rankings matter because they decide which teams move on to Qualifier 1 and which ones must face the Eliminator.

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) presents a unique landscape compared to the previous three seasons. Following the Gujarat Titans' victory over the Delhi Capitals on May 18, three teams—Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings—simultaneously secured their playoff berths. Notably, the fourth team clinched its spot in just the 63rd match, marking the earliest qualification since the introduction of the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants as the 9th and 10th franchises in 2022.

However, this does not render the remaining matches inconsequential. Finishing in the top two positions offers two significant advantages:

1. Direct Entry to the Final: A team that wins Qualifier 1 advances directly to the final.

2. Second Chance to Reach the Final: A team that loses Qualifier 1 still has an opportunity to compete for a place in the final.

Teams in the IPL 2025 Playoffs

- Gujarat Titans: Points - 18, Matches - 12, Net Run Rate - +0.795

- Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Points - 17, Matches - 12, Net Run Rate - +0.482

- Punjab Kings: Points - 17, Matches - 12, Net Run Rate - +0.389

- Mumbai Indians**: Points - 16, Matches - 13, Net Run Rate - +1.292

The competition is tight, with only two points separating the first-placed Gujarat Titans from the fourth-placed Mumbai Indians. All four teams remain in contention for the top two positions, with various possible outcomes.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

The Shubman Gill-led team has two remaining matches against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), both of which have already been eliminated from the tournament. If the Gujarat Titans win these games, they will reach a total of 22 points, ensuring they stay at the top of the IPL 2025 leaderboard, since no other team can surpass that total, with RCB and PBKS being limited to a maximum of 21 points.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) can still secure a spot in the top two of the IPL 2025 points table and qualify for Qualifier 1 if they win their last two matches, bringing their total to 21 points.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) can also reach 21 points in the IPL 2025 if they win their last two matches against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. If both PBKS and RCB win their games, their positions in the final rankings will be determined by net run rate (NRR).

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians can only secure a top two finish in the IPL 2025 standings if they win their final match against Punjab Kings and all other teams lose their remaining matches.

