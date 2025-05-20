The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday finally announced the much-awaited Playoffs schedule of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally announced the schedule for the Playoffs games of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which were pushed due to soaring cross-border tension at the Line of Control (LoC). After the completion of the 70-match league stage, the spotlight will shift to PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, as it will host the first Qualifier game on May 29 and the Eliminator match the next day.

The remaining two games will be played at the world's biggest stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium, which will host the second Qualifier match and the grand finale match, to be played on June 1 and June 3, respectively.

Before the suspension, Hyderabad and Kolkata were scheduled to host the last four games of the Playoffs.

Change in venue of a league match

The venue of the Match No. 65 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been relocated from M Chinnaswamy Stadium to Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Remaining League Matches

May 21 (Mumbai) - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

May 22 (Ahmedabad) - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 23 (Lucknow) - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 24 (Jaipur) - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

May 25 (Ahmedabad) - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

May 25 (Delhi) - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 26 (Jaipur) - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

May 27 (Lucknow) - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru