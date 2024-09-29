Twitter
Meet woman, who scored highest marks in UPSC interview history, not Tina Dabi, Smita Sabharwal, she is...

This person earns over Rs 830000000 in a day, Not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Zuckerberg, Bezos

Ghaziabad to Noida International Airport travel time to be reduced: Check route, distance, stations and other details

IIFA 2024: Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi dazzle at green carpet

Animals immune to snake venom

7 audio series you can't afford to miss

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

5 fastest luxury cars of Virat Kohli

Top 10 hidden destinations of Uttarakhand

8 stunning pics of Sara Tendulkar

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

'Once Shah Rukh Khan hugs you...': Abhishek Banerjee reveals what superstar told him at IIFA 2024, says 'unhone mujhe..'

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama goes pan-India, anime will be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, releasing on..

Devara box office collection day 3: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film set to beat RRR, Stree 2, Animal?

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2025 player retention rules announced; RTM card returns, mega auction purse set at Rs....

A significant rule update that has come is with regards to who can be considered an uncapped player now.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 06:25 AM IST

IPL 2025 player retention rules announced; RTM card returns, mega auction purse set at Rs....
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that IPL franchises will be allowed to retain up to six players from their current squad, either through retention or by utilizing Right to Match (RTM) options. This decision comes ahead of the upcoming mega auction for the Indian Premier League.

In a significant development, the BCCI has granted permission for players like MS Dhoni to participate in the IPL as uncapped players. This ruling states that a capped Indian player will be considered uncapped if they have not featured in the starting XI for international matches in any format within the past five calendar years leading up to the relevant season, or if they do not hold a central contract with the BCCI. This change in eligibility criteria will particularly benefit players such as Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020.

Furthermore, the BCCI has confirmed the continuation of the impact player rule for the IPL cycles spanning from 2025 to 2027.

Many IPL franchises had requested the BCCI to allow the retention of 5-6 players to enable them to establish their team's identity and maintain consistency in their squad.

“It is at the discretion of the IPL franchise to choose their combination for Retentions and RTMs. The six retentions / RTM’s can have a maximum of 5 capped players (Indian & Overseas) and a maximum of 2 uncapped players,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed in a statement after IPL general council met in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Indian board has established the auction purse for franchises at 120 crore rupees for IPL 2025, marking a 20 crore increase from the previous auction.

“The total salary cap will now consist of auction purse, incremental performance pay and match fees. Previously in 2024, the total salary cap (auction purse + incremental performance pay) was Rs. 110 Crs which will now be Rs. 146 Crs (2025), Rs. 151 Crs (2026) and Rs. 157 Crs (2027),” the statement added.

In a recent decision, the board has implemented match fees of 7.5 lakhs for the first time in the history of the T20 IPL cricket league. Previously, franchises only paid auction money to players. This new development marks a significant change in the league's payment structure, providing players with additional compensation for their participation in matches.

The board has addressed concerns raised by franchises regarding foreign players choosing to opt out after the auction process.

“Any player who registers in the player auction and after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 Seasons,” the statement reads.

Also read| BCCI announces 15-member squad for Bangladesh T20Is, pace sensation Mayank Yadav earns maiden call-up

 

