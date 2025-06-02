Shreyas Iyer played a great match, helping Punjab Kings win against Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. Punjab Kings will move on to the final and will compete against RCB.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) has finally made it to the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a long 11-year wait, defeating the Mumbai Indians by five wickets in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Shreyas Iyer played a stunning innings, scoring 87 not out off just 41 balls, while Nehal Wadhera contributed with 48 runs from 29 balls.

Earlier in the match, Wadhera was dropped by Trent Boult, and Iyer had Marcus Stoinis backing him up. The Mumbai Indians must have felt a wave of relief when they managed to dismiss the in-form Josh Inglis, marking Punjab Kings' third wicket. They started strong during the Powerplay, thanks to some powerful hitting from Priyansh Arya, but after taking out three batters, MI started to feel more confident. The Mumbai Indians set a challenging target of 204 runs, finishing with 203/6 in their 20 overs against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025.

Jonny Bairstow scored 38 off 24 balls, while Rohit Sharma had a rough outing, getting out early for just eight runs off seven balls. Kyle Jamieson took down Tilak Varma, who scored 44* off 29 balls, and Suryakumar Yadav, who managed 44 off 26, fell to Yuzvendra Chahal. Towards the end, Azmatullah Omarzai made an impact by taking out Hardik Pandya for 15 and Naman Dhir for 37. Raj Bawa (8*) and Mitchell Santner (0*) remained not out for MI, setting a target of 204 runs.