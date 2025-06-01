IPL 2025: The start to the Qualifier 2 clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians witnessed a delay on Sunday due to rain in Ahmedabad.

The IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians kicked off with a bit of a hiccup, thanks to some early rain at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium. Just as the players were ready to hit the field, a light drizzle began, but thankfully, it didn’t last long. The Punjab Kings made their way onto the pitch, only to be sent back as the rain returned, this time a bit heavier. The winner of this match will go on to face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament final.

It’s worth noting that there were always concerns about the weather, especially since some northern regions experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday evening. The skies remained overcast during the toss for the PBKS vs MI match. The Punjab Kings won the toss and decided to field first, taking the weather into account as they aim for their first IPL final since 2014.

With some time still before the match could start, there’s a chance of losing overs due to rain, and a complete washout isn’t out of the question either.

Is there a reserve day for PBKS vs MI match?

It is to be noted that there is no reserve day for the Qualifier 2 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, which is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

According to the rules, if the game is called off on June 1, the team that ranked higher on the points table during the league stage will move on to the final. If the rain keeps coming down, we need to complete at least five overs in both innings to avoid the game being abandoned. Everyone will be doing their best to ensure we get in at least a 5-over match. The cut-off time for that is 10:56 PM IST.

RCB secured their spot in the final by beating PBKS in the first qualifier. PBKS and RCB ended up in the top two positions, with PBKS taking the first spot and RCB right behind them. Meanwhile, MI kept their hopes alive in IPL 2025 by defeating the Gujarat Titans in the eliminator.

Also read| PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Rohit Sharma on verge of achieving THIS big milestone in clash against Punjab Kings