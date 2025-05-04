Prabhsimran Singh led the charge for the Punjab Kings, with captain Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh contributing their own explosive batting skills to help the team post a formidable total of 236/5 against Lucknow Super Giants.

Punjab Kings emerged victorious over the Lucknow Super Giants by a margin of 37 runs at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Arshdeep Singh showcased his bowling prowess by dismissing openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh in his second over, followed by the crucial wicket of Nicholas Pooran in the next.

Despite Rishabh Pant's lackluster performance, losing his bat and wicket simultaneously after scoring 18 off 17 balls, Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad managed to put up an impressive 81-run partnership off 41 balls. However, their efforts were in vain as Lucknow Super Giants fell short of the target. Badoni reached a half-century in just 32 balls, while Samad narrowly missed the milestone.

Prabhsimran Singh led the charge for the Punjab Kings, with captain Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh contributing their own explosive batting skills to help the team post a formidable total of 236/5 against Lucknow Super Giants. Shashank's partnership with Prabhsimran Singh elevated the run rate to new heights after the dismissal of captain Shreyas Iyer. Prabhsimran's remarkable performance, scoring his fourth consecutive half-century, was cut short just nine runs shy of a century.

Despite facing an early setback with the loss of opener Priyansh Arya in the first over, Punjab Kings bounced back with Josh Inglis showcasing his power-hitting abilities by smashing four boundaries in his initial four balls, including three sixes. Prabhsimran Singh also displayed his aggressive batting skills, with Mayank Yadav bearing the brunt of their onslaught. Inglis fell in the fifth over, resulting in two wickets lost during the powerplay, but Punjab Kings managed to score a commendable 66 runs in the period.

Also read| Irfan Pathan shuts Virat Kohli's strike rate critics with 'true champion' verdict