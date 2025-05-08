A blackout is being observed at the Dharamshala cricket stadium. Earlier, the toss in the IPL 2025 clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was delayed due to rain.

The weather forecast for Thursday's match had predicted dark clouds hovering around the venue, with chances of wind and mild drizzling set to happen. Even during Indian musician B Praak's performance as a tribute to the Indian armed forces, there was slight drizzle and it was evident from the TV screens.

PBKS, currently at third place with 15 points, come into Match 58 of the tournament on the back of two successive wins, including a win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their first home game of IPL 2025 in Dharamsala. DC, on the other hand, earned one point from their washed-out game in Hyderabad and are in the fifth spot with 13 points.

A big win for DC will take them to third place in the points table, while a victory for PBKS will strengthen their chances of entering the playoffs. DC lead head-to-head record against PBKS by 5-2 since the 2021 IPL season, while both teams have won matches twice each in Dharamshala. This will also be the final IPL 2025 game in Dharamshala as PBKS' last home match against Mumbai Indians has been shifted to Ahmedabad owing to logistical challenges and tension after Operation Sindoor began on May 7.

In their pitch report done before the rain arrived, Matthew Hayden and Murali Kartik noted the square boundaries were skewed - 61m on the right-handed batter's off-side and 68m to the other side, with a 75m boundary measured for straight down the ground. Matthew Hayden says the pitch looks very similar to the one used the other night. The pitch looked dry with a few more cracks, though Hayden felt it would be full of runs for both teams.

(With inputs from IANS)