Some players are returning, but the new schedule may prevent a few from participating in the tournament's final stages due to conflicts with international commitments.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended last week due to escalating tensions along the border with Pakistan. However, the tournament is now poised to resume on May 17, following the establishment of a ceasefire agreement between the two nations. The updated schedule indicates that the final will take place on June 3, rather than the previously planned date of May 25. This change has raised concerns regarding the availability of foreign players.

In the interim, England and the West Indies are scheduled to compete in a white-ball series, while Australia and South Africa will face off in the highly anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) final just days after the revised IPL final date.

Let us take a closer look at the current status of the franchises in terms of player availability.

Punjab Kings (PBKS): According to a report from ESPNcricinfo, three overseas players—Xavier Bartlett, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Mitchell Owen—have confirmed their availability for the upcoming matches. However, the status of other overseas players, including Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, and Aaron Hardie, remains uncertain regarding their return to India.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Four players—Josh Hazlewood (Australia), Jacob Bethell (England), Romario Shepherd (West Indies), and Lungi Ngidi (South Africa)—are currently engaged in international commitments. Meanwhile, Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone have not been included in England's white-ball squad, making them likely candidates to participate in the remaining matches.

Mumbai Indians (MI): All overseas players are expected to rejoin the squad. However, Will Jacks and Corbin Bosch may be unavailable for the playoffs, should the team qualify, due to their international obligations. Afghan spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman is confirmed to be available for the remainder of IPL 2025.

Gujarat Titans (GT): Except for Jos Buttler and Gerald Coetzee, all overseas players have opted to remain in India. The availability of Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, and Sherfane Rutherford for the post-league phase is still uncertain, pending the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Captain Pat Cummins and Travis Head are set to return for the resumption of the season, despite the team being eliminated from playoff contention. Heinrich Klaasen has also confirmed his participation. However, the status of other overseas players—Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, and Wiaan Mulder—remains unconfirmed regarding their return to the squad.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Noor Ahmad, Dewald Brewis, Matheesha Pathirana, and Devon Conway are all anticipated to rejoin the squad shortly. However, the status of Rachin Ravindra's return remains uncertain. Sam Curran is expected to join the team, while Jamie Overton's availability is in question.

Delhi Capitals (DC): According to reports from Australian media, pacer Mitchell Starc is unlikely to make a return. Jake Fraser-McGurk has opted out of the season, leading Delhi Capitals to sign Mustafizur Rahman as his replacement. The remainder of their overseas contingent is expected to join the squad in the coming days.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rovman Powell, Quinton de Kock, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are all expected to rejoin the squad. However, the availability of Moeen Ali and Spencer Johnson remains unclear.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Except Aiden Markram, all of LSG's overseas players are likely to return.

Rajasthan Royals (RR): With Rajasthan Royals already eliminated from playoff contention, it is anticipated that their overseas players may choose to skip the remaining matches.

Also read| Why did Virat Kohli retire ahead of England Tests? Report reveals shocking reason behind his exit