Bollywood star Disha Patani will be performing at the 2025 IPL opening ceremony in Kolkata, along with singers Karan Aujla and Shreya Ghoshal. The tournament starts on March 22 with a match between KKR and RCB.

The highly anticipated IPL 2025 opening ceremony, set to take place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata this Saturday, promises to be a star-studded event. Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Shah Rukh Khan are among the well-known Bollywood stars who are expected to attend the event. The renowned American pop group OneRepublic has also been invited by the organisers to perform a special set.

According to the most recent updates, actors Disha Patani and Shreya Ghoshal are scheduled to perform at the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League.

The official Indian Premier League page shared this exciting news, stating, “When it’s 18 years of IPL, it calls for a dazzling celebration like never before! Who better than the sensational Disha Patani to set the stage ablaze? Don’t miss the electrifying Opening Ceremony of the #TATAIPL 18 (sic).”

The guest list for the event features a number of well-known personalities, as reported. Some of the highlights include Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde, Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sara Ali Khan.

About IPL 2025

The much-awaited 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is about to begin on March 22, with the grand finale lined up for May 25. This season will feature a thrilling total of 74 matches across 13 venues, including 12 double-headers, ensuring non-stop excitement for fans around the globe.

Kicking things off, the opening match will have the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), facing off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It’s the perfect way to launch what promises to be an exhilarating tournament. The IPL 2025 will bring together 10 teams, split into two groups, sticking to the successful format we've seen in past seasons.

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Date and Time

The highly anticipated IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony is set to take place on March 22, 2025, commencing at 6:00 PM IST at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This grand event will precede the opening match between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IS

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: How to watch the event live?

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will be broadcast live on Star Sports, with live streaming available on the JioHotstar app and website.

