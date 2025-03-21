After the IPL 2025 opening ceremony wraps up, the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), will kick off the tournament by facing off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

With a lavish opening ceremony at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22, the Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the most prominent cricket competitions in the world, is set to kick off its eagerly awaited new season. Ten franchise teams will compete for the prized trophy in this lucrative league's 18th edition. Singer Shreya Ghoshal, Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla, and Bollywood actress Disha Patani will all perform in the star-studded evening. With cricket fever sweeping across the nation, this grand event will surely kick off an exciting season ahead.

Live Streaming Details

When to watch IPL 2025 opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony for IPL 2025 is set to take place on March 22, 2025, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It will kick off at 6:00 PM IST, building up the excitement for the very first match of the season, where the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch IPL 2025 opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony of IPL 2025 is set to be aired live on Star Sports, and you can also catch the streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

Performers list

Disha Patani (confirmed)

Shreya Ghoshal (confirmed)

Karan Aujla (confirmed)

Arijit Singh (expected)

Varun Dhawan (expected)

Shraddha Kapoor (expected)

OneRepublic (approached)

