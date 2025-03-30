RR vs CSK, IPL 2025: This victory was a much-needed boost for Rajasthan, giving them their first points after two tough losses.

Ruturaj Gaikwad made an impression with a strong half-century, while Wanindu Hasaranga truly shined on the pitch, capturing four wickets. The Chennai Super Kings lost to the Rajasthan Royals by a just 6 runs, despite their outstanding performances throughout the match. This victory was a much-needed boost for Rajasthan, giving them their first points after two tough losses.

Nitish Rana also made waves with a brisk 81 runs before being caught out by the clever duo of R Ashwin and MS Dhoni. The Rajasthan Royals had a bit of a batting hiccup, finishing with 182/9 against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Captain Riyan Parag did his best to steady the ship with a determined 37, but Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal struggled to find their rhythm.

On the bowling front, Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana both picked up 2 wickets for 28 runs, while Khaleel Ahmed also chipped in with two wickets.