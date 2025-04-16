Nitish Rana, a seasoned all-rounder who has previously captained the Kolkata Knight Riders, was also considered as a potential candidate for the leadership role.

At the onset of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Rajasthan Royals faced a challenge as their captain, Sanju Samson, grappled with fitness issues. In his absence, the team entrusted Riyan Parag with the responsibility of leading the squad. While Samson was able to participate in the initial matches, his fitness level did not meet the requirements for fielding or maintaining his position as a player. Consequently, he was utilized solely as an Impact Player. The decision to appoint Parag as captain in such circumstances left many observers puzzled.

Nitish Rana, a seasoned all-rounder who has previously captained the Kolkata Knight Riders, was also considered as a potential candidate for the leadership role. However, Rana believes that the management made the correct choice in selecting Parag as captain.

"When I was made captain of KKR, I had been with the team for 6-7 years. That helped a lot because I understood the team culture and environment. Now, with RR, I think Riyan knows the team's setup better than me. And I think it was absolutely the right decision by the management," Rana said ahead of the Royals' match against Delhi Capitals in IPl 2025.

"If they had asked me, of course, I would've happily accepted the captaincy. But what matters most is what's right for the team. And I think they made the correct call," said Nitish.

Nitish made an impressive start to the season for the Royals, scoring 81 runs against the Chennai Super Kings. However, his performance has since declined, with scores of 12, 1, and 4 (not out). Despite this, the all-rounder remains unfazed and is focused on fulfilling his role within the team.

"Things are very different on the ground. Sometimes, the match situation demands something else. Often, a left-right combination becomes very important in a format like the IPL. In a couple of matches, I didn't get much chance to bat."

"Whatever the team demands from me, I try my best to fulfill that. Earlier, I batted lower down the order. Then in the third match, they asked me if I would bat at number three. I said yes, and I scored around 80 or so. So I just try to deliver what the team expects of me. And I'm always okay with that," said Nitish.

