He achieved this feat after a vital 44 runs off 26 balls in his outing in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing IPL against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav becomes the first non-opener to have a 700-run Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

He also goes past former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) AB De Villiers' tally of 687 runs in 2016 for the most runs by a non-opener in an IPL season.

Before this fixture, Suryakumar was just 15 runs away from surpassing AB de Villiers to become the non-opener batter with the most runs in a single edition. Now, he has 717 in 16 innings, at an average of 60-plus and a strike rate of 167.83.

His tally includes five fifties with a top score of an unbeaten 73, Suryakumar is also in line to surpass Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans as the highest run-getter of the season. Sudharsan leads the chart with 759 runs in 15 matches.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer led from the front as PBKS completed a convincing chase to beat MI by five wickets in Qualifier 2, thus booking their place in the final of IPL 2025 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

A majestic 87 off 41 balls, as PBKS chased down 204 with an over to spare. Josh Inglis laid the foundation with a whirlwind 21-ball 38, smashing 20 off an over from Jasprit Bumrah.

Shreyas Iyer was awarded Player of the match for his match-winning innings of 87 off 41 balls, his innings included five fours and eight sixes.

