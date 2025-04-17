The former India fast bowler was caught in a heated exchange with the umpire while he was busy tying his shoelaces along the boundary. The clip of this moment quickly spread like wildfire on social media.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken disciplinary action against Delhi Capitals' bowling coach, Munaf Patel, for violating the IPL code of conduct during their recent match against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Patel has been fined 25 percent of his match fee and has also received one demerit point as a consequence of his actions.

The former India pacer "admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to the conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game," said an IPL statement.

"Munaf Patel, Bowling Coach, Delhi Capitals has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Wednesday," said the statement.

During the recent match between DC and RR, former Indian pacer Munaf was spotted in a lively discussion with the fourth umpire, which was captured in a viral video. The exchange was quite animated, filled with hand gestures that highlighted the intensity of the conversation.

The IPL 2025 clash between DC and RR turned out to be an exciting game, with the Delhi Capitals coming out on top in the tournament's first Super Over. DC set a formidable target of 188/5 in their 20 overs, thanks to Abhishek Porel's impressive innings of 49 runs, along with contributions from KL Rahul (38), Tristan Stubbs (34*), and captain Axar Patel (34).

In reply, the visiting team managed to equal the score but fell short in the Super Over, managing only 11 runs. The Delhi Capitals successfully chased down the target on the fourth ball of their Super Over innings.

Under Axar Patel's leadership, the Delhi Capitals have shown remarkable consistency this season, currently sitting at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with five wins and 10 points from six matches.

Munaf, a vital part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad, had a successful international career from 2006 to 2011, playing in 13 Tests, 70 ODIs, and 3 T20Is. He was instrumental in the 2011 ODI World Cup, taking 11 wickets throughout the tournament.

