As DC maintained their unbeaten streak with a 25-run victory over CSK at Chepauk, Ashutosh seized the opportunity to engage with Dhoni after the match.

Chennai Super Kings' star player MS Dhoni and Delhi Capitals' batter Ashutosh Sharma, were spotted engaging in a conversation in the CSK dressing room following their clash at Chepauk in the Indian Premier League on April 5. Despite CSK suffering their third consecutive defeat this season against DC, MS Dhoni took the time to interact with Ashutosh Sharma, who had previously expressed his admiration for Dhoni.

As DC maintained their unbeaten streak with a 25-run victory over CSK at Chepauk, Ashutosh seized the opportunity to engage with Dhoni after the match, even sharing snippets of their interaction on his official Instagram account.

Watch the video here:

Although Ashutosh was dismissed for just 1 run in the Chepauk clash due to a run-out by CSK's Ravindra Jadeja, his impressive performance in the season opener against Lucknow Super Giants, where he scored a match-winning 66, had raised expectations among fans for his performance this year.

In a previous interview with PTI, Ashutosh had mentioned how Dhoni had offered him some valuable batting advice last season, although the specifics of their discussion remained confidential.

"Yes, I did talk to him. When we had a match against CSK, I talked to him about the situation, how you would bat, what you think. He told me a lot of things. It's a secret," Ashutosh said.

Even though Ashutosh didn’t have a standout performance, the DC batters, especially KL Rahul who scored 77 runs off 51 balls, managed to set a challenging total of 183 against CSK. This proved to be too much for the struggling team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Also read| 'There was a lot of...': Virat Kohli opens up on his equation with Rohit Sharma ahead of MI vs RCB clash