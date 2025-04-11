CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025: CSK suffered their lowest-ever IPL total at home under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, managing only 103/9 in 20 overs.

Sunil Narine was instrumental in Kolkata Knight Riders' impressive 8-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings, contributing a rapid 44 off just 18 balls and taking 3 crucial wickets. This dominant win marked CSK's first-ever three consecutive losses at Chepauk, a historic moment for the franchise, while propelling KKR to 3rd place in the IPL 2025 standings.

Narine's exceptional bowling display included the prized scalp of MS Dhoni, limiting CSK to a meager 103/9 in their 20 overs, their lowest total at Chepauk. In addition to Dhoni, Narine dismissed Rahul Tripathi and Ravindra Jadeja, with Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana also claiming two wickets each.

CSK's innings faltered after being put in to bat by KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane, losing six wickets in 14 overs with a score below 75.

The match saw Moeen Ali, a former CSK player, making an impact early on by almost taking a wicket in his first ball and then succeeding in the next, dismissing Devon Conway. Ali's over turned out to be a wicket-maiden, followed by Harshit Rana claiming Rachin Ravindra off his first ball.

KKR, after winning the toss and opting to bowl, made strategic changes by bringing in Moeen Ali for Spencer Johnson. On the other hand, CSK replaced the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad with Rahul Tripathi and Anshul Kambhoj came in for Mukesh Choudhary.