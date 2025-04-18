The young batting sensation, known for his similarity in style to AB de Villiers, has joined the five-time IPL champions CSK. CSK were able to sign him because they had one overseas slot available in their squad.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made a significant signing by bringing in South African batsman Dewald Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh for the remainder of IPL 2025. With an impressive record of 1787 runs in 81 T20 matches, including a highest score of 162, Brevis has already made a mark in the cricketing world. He has also represented South Africa in two T20Is in 2023 and has previous experience playing in the IPL with Mumbai Indians in 2022 and 2024.

Earlier this year, he played a crucial role in MI Cape Town's victory in the SA20 tournament, showcasing his ability to hit the ball hard and find unique areas on the field. Brevis will be joining CSK for a fee of INR 2.2 crore.

"Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed South Africa's Dewald Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Dewald Brevis has played 81 T20s and scored 1787 runs with a highest score of 162. He made his T20I Debut for South Africa in 2023 and has played 2 T20Is so far. Brevis was previously part of Mumbai Indians (MI), where he played 10 matches. He will join CSK for INR 2.2 Crore," the IPL said in an official statement.

Despite going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, Brevis has been in excellent form recently, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in South Africa's one-day and first-class competitions. At just 21 years old, he has been compared to the legendary AB de Villiers for his skill and talent on the field.

On the other hand, Gurjapneet Singh, the Tamil Nadu seamer who was acquired by CSK for INR 2.2 crore, unfortunately did not get a chance to play this season.

CSK currently finds themselves at the bottom of the points table with only two wins in seven games. The team faced a setback earlier in the season when their regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to an elbow injury, leading to MS Dhoni taking over the leadership role.

