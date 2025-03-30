MS Dhoni successfully stumped Nitish Rana after a clever play by R Ashwin in a match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.

In a stunning display of skill and strategy, MS Dhoni pulled off yet another incredible stumping, thanks to the clever tactics of R Ashwin, to send Nitish Rana packing during the IPL 2025 showdown between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Nitish had been on fire scoring an impressive 81 runs off just 36 balls but it was Ashwin's smart plan that ultimately led to his dismissal.

During the 12th over of the Rajasthan Royals' innings, Nitish stepped out of his crease, looking to smash Ashwin for a big hit. But the seasoned spinner had other ideas, delivering the ball wide of the off stump, which caused the batter to completely miss it, allowing Dhoni to make the stumping look effortless.

Chennai Super Kings' captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, won the toss and chose to bowl first. After their recent loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, CSK is now gearing up for their next match in Guwahati in less than 48 hours.

With the favorable conditions that Barsapara Cricket Stadium has offered in past matches, the Super Kings' spinners are expected to shine and possibly achieve even better results than they did against RCB.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals are still hunting for their first win of the season. After a tough loss in their opener against SRH they returned to their home ground in Assam only to face another defeat against the reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

