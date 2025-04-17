MS Dhoni is known for giving his teammates creative nicknames. One of his most famous nicknames is "Sir Jadeja" for Ravindra Jadeja, which has become very popular.

MS Dhoni is renowned for bestowing unique nicknames upon his teammates, many of which have endured over time. One such example is his affectionate moniker for Ravindra Jadeja, "Sir Jadeja," which has gained widespread popularity. Most recently, Delhi capitals fast bowler Mohit Sharma disclosed that Dhoni had bestowed upon him the nickname "Maria Sharapova."

Dhoni bestowed this nickname upon the medium pacer due to his distinctive loud grunt while bowling, which reminded the former Indian cricket captain of a certain tennis player.

“Mahi bhai nicknamed me Maria Sharapova. He used to say: ‘You grunt as loud as some of the tennis players.’ I’d say: ‘With the grunt, batsmen will feel the ball will come at 145-150kph even though the ball comes slower, so it is a plus point for me,'” Mohit told ESPNCricinfo.

Mohit Sharma reveals the nickname given to him by MS Dhoni because of his grunting pic.twitter.com/iZsucf2s2N — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 15, 2025

Mohit has participated in a total of 26 ODIs and eight T20Is between 2013 and 2015, during which he successfully secured 34 wickets. Currently, he is showcasing his talent as a member of the Delhi Capitals team in the IPL 2025.

In a recent statement, Mohit expressed his appreciation for the reinstatement of the use of saliva to shine the ball and the introduction of the option for a ball change in the second innings. These changes have been a welcome relief for bowlers participating in this year's IPL.

Leading up to the IPL 2025 season, the BCCI made the decision to lift the ban on the use of saliva, which was initially implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, they introduced the second ball rule, allowing teams to switch to a used ball after the 10th over in the second innings of evening matches to combat the dew factor.

"Yes, it (ball change) is 100% helpful. We saw that in the last game. The ball started getting wet after 12 overs in the first innings and then there was heavy dew in the second innings when 13th or 14th over that Karn bowled and the ball spun," Mohit had said.

"So, that hard ball definitely creates a slight difference. But with time, when it reaches 15th or 16th over, the condition of the ball becomes the same," he added.

Also read| Did Yuzvendra Chahal get giant red rose bouquet from RJ Mahvash after his IPL heroics vs KKR? Netizens think so