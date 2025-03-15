Dhoni appears to be in excellent form when it comes to batting, as evidenced by his intense performance during the CSK training session.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is getting pumped up for the upcoming IPL 2025, which is set to kick off on March 22. The tournament will start with an exciting match between the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will launch their campaign on March 23 against their long-time rivals, the Mumbai Indians, at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium. Dhoni, who was retained by CSK during the IPL 2025 mega auction, seems to be in fantastic shape, showing off his skills in a recent training session.

With Ruturaj Gaikwad at the helm, CSK is aiming for their sixth title in the tournament. A video shared on X showed Dhoni effortlessly smashing a six in the nets, a clear sign that he’s ready for the challenges ahead. Fans can look forward to an electrifying performance from the seasoned cricketer if he keeps up this impressive form.

Watch:

Dhoni's incredible power-hitting skills are well-known, as he has consistently wowed fans with his performances for both India and CSK. Even though he's getting older, Dhoni has adjusted to a more strategic role with the bat, partly thanks to the impact player rule. In recent seasons, he’s opted to bat lower in the order, saving his energy to unleash his aggressive batting style against bowlers in the final overs.

Last season, Dhoni really showed what he’s made of, scoring 161 runs with an impressive average of 53.67 and a phenomenal strike rate of 220.55. His ability to smash 13 sixes and 14 boundaries highlighted just how impactful he can be on the field.

Having been at the helm since the team's beginning, Dhoni has led CSK to five IPL titles before handing over the captaincy to Gaikwad at the start of the last season. As they look to bounce back after missing the playoffs in IPL 2024, CSK is set on making a strong comeback this season. Despite finishing fifth in the standings with 7 wins and 14 points from as many games, the team is laser-focused on achieving success and reclaiming their status as a top contender in the league.

